Never forget 🇺🇸

This Saturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

I remember crying during my junior year of high school, along with many of my classmates, after our teacher spent the period showing us videos from that day. Many of us were too young to remember what happened, which is why she made it a point to be sure to show us and reiterate how important it is to remember what happened.

Since then, it’s been in my mind to always take time to commemorate it. And there are some in-person opportunities this weekend so you can, too.

Remember 🕯️

While there are other events happening this weekend, I think it’s important to talk about this first. This weekend will be hard for many and I think it’s important to take the time to remember and honor the lives lost along with those who are still living with the pain of that day. Many remembrance ceremonies are taking place around Central Florida to give people the opportunity to show up and commemorate the anniversary.

Whether you attend an event or not, you can still observe the anniversary by turning it into a day of service. Here’s how.

Upcoming launch 🚀

A very important launch is less than one week away. The Inspiration4 launch attempt next Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center marks the first all-civilian mission 👨‍🚀. The four-person crew will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket in the Crew Dragon spacecraft, orbiting Earth at an altitude beyond the International Space Station for three days before returning home. As cool as this sounds, the people who will be on this spaceflight are much much cooler. Here’s who will be going.

The launch window is all 24 hours of Sept. 15, but SpaceX plans to narrow that window in the coming days. Here’s how the weather could impact the launch.

Crafts, cars and Celtic fun — oh my 🚗

'Gearheads for a Cause' hosts charity car show

What a variety of options, huh? From Friday night movies to car shows and even a Celtic festival (‼️), there is a ton to do this weekend if you want to get out of the house and enjoy time in the community 😊. If you’re looking for plans with friends or even with family, there is something for everyone.

There is also a “Spooky Market” happening in Orlando with over 40 vendors offering fall and holiday items. Um, sign me up. I’m not kidding when I say there is a lot to choose from. See what the weekend holds.

Before you go:

✨Disney resumed selling annual passes: In case ya missed it, sales for annual passes started up again yesterday. We have the full breakdown of prices here. This gives you under a month to get a pass before they begin their 50th Anniversary celebrations ... just saying.

Let me know what events you’d like to see by sending an email my way at bargueta@wkmg.com. And if you attend any this weekend, send a pic 📸! I’d love to see what you were able to check out.

-Brenda