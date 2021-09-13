Florida vs. Alabama: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (1) celebrates after scoring on a 41-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Florida Gators will play in the college football game of the week as the team hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What channel is the game on? CBS WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CBSsports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Which team is favored to win the game? Alabama is a 15.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 57

This is the first time this year the Gators are not favored in a matchup.

The storyline of the game will be the health status of quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Gators quarterback strained his hamstring in a Florida victory against the South Florida Bulls.

Richardson has been one of the factors of Florida’s fantastic ground game.

The Gators lead the nation in rushing yards.

Ad

The quarterback has rushed for 275 yards and two touchdowns, Emory Jones has rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown, Malik Davis has rushed for 126 yards and a score and Dameon Pierce leads the team in touchdowns with three.

Florida’s run game will be tested against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has one of the best defenses in the country.

Bama only gives up two yards a carry, Gators average 8.5 yards a carry.