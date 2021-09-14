5 people hospitalized after chemical exposure at DeLand waste transfer station

DELAND, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized Tuesday after chemical exposure at the Solid Waste Transfer Station on New York Avenue in DeLand, according to county officials.

HazMat crews said the substance was a mixture of household chemicals.

The chemicals leaked out of a truck that entered an off-loading, according to Volusia County officials.

Activity Project Manager Gary Davidson said the chemical release happened after the chemicals were dumped on the tipping floor and then mixed in the transfer truck trailer when the garbage was being tamped down.

Davidson said the HazMat crew authorized Solid Waste workers to pull the truck out of the building and store it outside.

A cleanup contractor will respond to the transfer station on Wednesday to remove the contaminated waste and to clean the trailer, according to Davidson.

One person was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, two people were transported to AdventHealth in DeLand and two people were transported to AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City.