Florida State vs. Wake Forest: How to watch, stream and listen

Florida State will head to North Carolina this weekend to play against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Which team is favored to win the game? Wake Forest is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 61.5

FSU is off to a horrific start this year, the Seminoles are 0-2 this season.

The Seminoles lost to Notre Dame in overtime in week one and lost to an FCS team, Jacksonville State this past Saturday.

The winless team now heads into week three as a 5.5-point underdog to Wake Forest.

A bright spot for the FSU offense is running back Jashaun Corbin, he has rushed for 100+ yards in each game this season.

Corbin has 253 total rushing yards for two touchdowns, he also has three catches.

The Demon Deacons are 2-0 this year. Wake Forest has wins this year against Old Dominion and Norfolk State.

Jaquarri Roberson and A.T. Perry have been the best players for Wake Forest.

Roberson has 10 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Perry has 6 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.