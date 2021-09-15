Seminole County deputy accused of pointing gun at ex-boyfriend’s head, punching him

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Monday on allegations of pointing her gun at her ex-boyfriend’s head and punching him in the face, police said.

Felicia Henderson, 41, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery domestic violence.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center keeping eye on 3 systems | Florida woman missing after cross-country road trip | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to Sanford police, Henderson and her ex-boyfriend, who have a child together, were discussing their relationship at her house when they got into an argument.

Ad

Police said the ex-boyfriend claims that Henderson retrieved a gun and punched him in the face several times. He said she then pressed the gun to his head and he heard “several clicks,” according to a police report.

Authorities were called and police said they noticed injuries to the man’s face.

After questioning the man and Henderson, officers arrested her on a domestic violence charge.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm whether the gun used in the alleged incident was issued to her by the agency.

Henderson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.