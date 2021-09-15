WATCH LIVE AT 12:35 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Milton

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MILTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold his second news conference of the day in Milton Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is expected to speak at 12:35 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex, located at 6495 Caroline St.

Earlier Wednesday, DeSantis held a news conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke.

Details about the news conference in Milton have not been released.

The briefing will be streamed live at the top of this story when it begins.