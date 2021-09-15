Partly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH LIVE AT 12:35 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Milton

News briefing will be streamed live atop this story

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeSantis, Politics
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MILTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold his second news conference of the day in Milton Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is expected to speak at 12:35 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex, located at 6495 Caroline St.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center keeping eye on 3 systems | Florida woman missing after cross-country road trip | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Earlier Wednesday, DeSantis held a news conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke.

Details about the news conference in Milton have not been released.

The briefing will be streamed live at the top of this story when it begins.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brianna joined the News 6 and ClickOrlando.com team in 2016. You can catch Brianna breaking down exclusive ClickOrlando.com stories every weekday morning on News 6 at Nine and watch her on “ClickO on the Go” by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

email

facebook

instagram