‘Worst nightmare:’ 20-plus cats killed in fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 20 cats were killed Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

The fire was reported at 10:21 p.m. at the shelter on Conroy Road near the Mall at Millenia.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the facility was “50% involved” when firefighters arrived.

Several cats and dogs were rescued, but 23 cats did not survive, according to Steve Bardy, executive director of Pet Alliance.

More than 20 cats are killed in a fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare, to see your building on fire and to know that there are animals in there that you’re in charge to care for, and you can’t go in,” Bardy said.

Bardy said it appears the fire started in the front of the building, but the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Pet Alliance was scheduled to close its vet clinic on Friday.

It looks like staff with the Pet Alliance just pulled two cats out of the building and put them in a cage. Remarkably, they are still alive. pic.twitter.com/JEOVuKjarF — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 16, 2021

Orange County firefighters still on the scene of what was a huge fire last night. Crews are putting out hotspots at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Several engines are on the road leading to the building. We’re told the fire started around 10:30 last night. pic.twitter.com/HkTiUzwMTn — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 16, 2021