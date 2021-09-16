Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Worst nightmare:’ 20-plus cats killed in fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Cause of blaze under investigation

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, Pets
20-30 cats killed in fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
20-30 cats killed in fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 20 cats were killed Wednesday night when a fire broke out at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

The fire was reported at 10:21 p.m. at the shelter on Conroy Road near the Mall at Millenia.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center keeping eye on 3 systems | Florida woman missing after cross-country road trip | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orange County Fire Rescue said the facility was “50% involved” when firefighters arrived.

Several cats and dogs were rescued, but 23 cats did not survive, according to Steve Bardy, executive director of Pet Alliance.

More than 20 cats are killed in a fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare, to see your building on fire and to know that there are animals in there that you’re in charge to care for, and you can’t go in,” Bardy said.

Bardy said it appears the fire started in the front of the building, but the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Pet Alliance was scheduled to close its vet clinic on Friday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email