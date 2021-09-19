Cloudy icon
Marion deputies searching for missing man, 72, with dementia

Jerome Mego last seen Sunday morning in Ocala

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Jerome Mego (Image: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with dementia who was last seen leaving his home in Ocala Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Jerome Mego, 72, left his home in the 9200 block of SW 60th Terrace Road.

He is believed to be wearing light-colored shorts, a dark gray T-shirt and brown shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Deputies said he has dementia and can easily become lost.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

