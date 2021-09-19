Marion deputies searching for missing man, 72, with dementia

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with dementia who was last seen leaving his home in Ocala Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Jerome Mego, 72, left his home in the 9200 block of SW 60th Terrace Road.

He is believed to be wearing light-colored shorts, a dark gray T-shirt and brown shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Deputies said he has dementia and can easily become lost.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.