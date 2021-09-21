Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will host the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 20-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 63

The Gators are a three-touchdown favorite against the Volunteers. Florida looks to rebound after losing 31-29 to Alabama.

UF is also looking for the team’s first conference win of the season. The Vols, just like the Gators, are 2-1 on the year.

This will be the first conference game of the year for Tennessee.

Florida fans are still curious to see how much playing time if any, quarterback Anthony Richardson will get.

Ad

Richardson injured his hamstring in the second game of the season against the University of South Florida and he did not play against Alabama.

Emory Jones who fills in at QB for Richardson has thrown for 459 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones is second on the team in rushing with 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Copleand continues to be the best receiver for Florida, the six-foot junior has seven catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida has defeated Tennessee 15 of the last 16 times the teams have played against each other.