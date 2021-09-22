2 candidates win seats on Ocala city council, 2 races go to a runoff

OCALA, Fla. – Four Ocala city council seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

Two candidates won seats on the Ocala city council, two races will go to a runoff on Nov. 2.

The results have to be certified by a canvassing board.

District 1

Barry Mansfield will represent District 1 for the Ocala city council.

Mansfield received 4,779 votes and Brent Malever received 4,395 votes.

Mansfield said he does not want any new taxes in Ocala. He wants to bring better-paying jobs to the city and improve city services for residents.

District 3

The District 3 seat race will go to a runoff due to no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote.

Russell “Rusty” Juergens received 2,443 votes, Jay A. Musleh received 3,981 votes and Ty Schlichter received 2,788 votes. Musleh and Schlichter will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Musleh has been the city councilman of District 3 since 2012. Schlichter wants to manage growth in Ocala, support first responders, improve the city’s look and tackle the problem of homelessness in Ocala.

District 5

James P. Hilty will represent District 5 for the Ocala city council.

Hilty received 4,503 votes and Greg Steen received 4,377 votes.

Hilty wants to improve Ocala’s parking in downtown, find solutions to the homelessness problem and improve the electric and utility issues in the city.

District 4

The District 4 seat race will go to a runoff due to no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote.

Kristen M. Dreyer received 2,822 votes, Alexander R. Everts received 332 votes, Barbara Fitos received 2,212 votes, Lori Martin Gregory received 2,443 votes, Curtis Jones received 736 votes and Kevin Lopez received 574 votes.

Dreyer and Martin Gregory will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Dreyer wants to focus on economic development in Ocala and support the city’s first responders. Martin Gregory said she wants to stop over-regulation and mandates. She adds she wants to make every neighborhood safer and support local law enforcement.