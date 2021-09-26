42-year-old woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

A 48-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 192 and Siesta Lago Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 42-year-old woman was killed in an Oceola County accident on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was traveling westbound on US-192 in an SUV when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb, troopers said.

The SUV overturned into the westbound lanes, causing the woman to be ejected onto the road, according to troopers.

Another vehicle didn’t have time to react and avoid the woman, who was run over and pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.