4 suspects pose as youth basketball team, solicit money from customers, police say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Four males posing as members of a youth basketball team were arrested after soliciting money from customers of Mount Dora businesses, according to officials.

The incident occurred Sept. 14 when the suspects began harassing customers, asking for monetary donations for an alleged youth basketball league, which police discovered to be fraudulent. The suspects were also captured on video camera stealing from several businesses in the area and breaking into a vehicle, Mount Dora officials stated.

Lewis Hicks, of Orlando, and three other suspects whose names have yet to be released, were arrested in connection with the Mount Dora case.

All four suspects are also connected with several crimes involving stolen vehicles and firearms within Lake and Polk counties, according to the release from Mount Dora officials.

Criminal charges are pending.