Local News

4 suspects pose as youth basketball team, solicit money from customers, police say

Suspects are connected with other crimes in Lake, Polk counties

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Four males posing as members of a youth basketball team were arrested after soliciting money from customers of Mount Dora businesses, according to officials.

The incident occurred Sept. 14 when the suspects began harassing customers, asking for monetary donations for an alleged youth basketball league, which police discovered to be fraudulent. The suspects were also captured on video camera stealing from several businesses in the area and breaking into a vehicle, Mount Dora officials stated.

Lewis Hicks, of Orlando, and three other suspects whose names have yet to be released, were arrested in connection with the Mount Dora case.

All four suspects are also connected with several crimes involving stolen vehicles and firearms within Lake and Polk counties, according to the release from Mount Dora officials.

Criminal charges are pending.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

