Longwood police arrest man after finding suspect’s motel room number on hold up note, records show

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Longwood police said a poorly planned attempt at a bank robbery ended with a man’s arrest on Friday.

Craig Naughtin, 49, was arrested and faces charges of attempted robbery and attempted grand theft.

Investigators said they were called to a Wells Fargo branch at t 120 S. U.S. Highway 17-92 in Longwood just before 5 p.m.

A bank teller said a man in a black shirt passed her note that read “This is not a joke, give me everything in the top draw.” The worker said she backed away from the counter and the man left the bank without taking any money.

When officers examined the note, they found it was written on the back of a receipt for the Lake Fairy Motel and even had a room number on it, according to a news release.

Police said they quickly spotted a man, Naughtin, matching the suspect’s description who was walking in the direction of the Lake Fairy Motel and detained him. The bank teller was able to identify Naughtin as the man who passed her the note.

Naughtin told officers he was behind on his bills and needed money, records show.

Police said Naughtin had previously been arrested for a similar attempted robbery in South Florida in 2015.