Powerball jackpot reaches $545 million before Monday’s drawing

If there ever was a time to buy a Powerball ticket, tonight would be a good time to give the game a try.

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $545 million, Florida Lottery officials announced, making this jackpot the 10th largest in the game’s history.

Monday night’s jackpot is one that has rolled over 37 times since June 9, according to lottery officials.

If you want to play, you can purchase a ticket from more than 13,000 lottery retailers across the Sunshine State before the 10 p.m. ET deadline.

Powerball results will be shown live on News 6 during the 11 p.m. newscast.