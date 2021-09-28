Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Ocoee man sentenced to federal prison after stealing state, federal legislator identities

Michael Todd Watters pleaded guilty in July 2021

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Tags: Crime, Ocoee, Orange County
Seminole County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Michael Todd Watters
Seminole County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Michael Todd Watters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocoee man has been sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, according to a release from the Middle District of Florida United States Attorney’s Office.

Michael Todd Watters, 51, created around 35 counterfeit driver’s licenses that victimized current and former local, state and federal legislators, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell sentenced Watters after multiple agencies discovered that he used the counterfeit IDs to present nearly 265 counterfeit checks as payment at various Orlando stores between Dec. 2018 and May 2019. The affected businesses incurred a total loss of $53,156.43, the release states.

He previously faced 22 charges of identity fraud in which his victims included professional athletes and celebrities, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the United States Secret Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Winter Garden Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

