WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody to speak in South Florida

News conference to be held at Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami. DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC demanding that cruise ships be allowed to sail. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in South Florida.

The event is set to be held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 14750 6 Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.

The governor will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, however, it has not been announced what the pair will talk about.

The event will be livestreamed in the media player on the top of this story.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

