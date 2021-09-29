Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured Wednesday morning in Titusville, police said.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Garden Street and Bryan Avenue.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Titusville police tweeted that the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“Please avoid the area,” police tweeted.
No other details, including whether police are looking for anyone in connection to the shooting, have been released.
TPD is on scene & investigating an early morning shooting near intersection of Garden St & Bryan Ave. Adult male victim transported with life-threatening injuries. Scene is secure. Please avoid the area, more details to be released. Active & ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fXsiguVIJS— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) September 29, 2021