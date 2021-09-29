Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Titusville shooting

Victim critically wounded near Garden Street and Bryan Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured Wednesday morning in Titusville, police said.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Garden Street and Bryan Avenue.

Titusville police tweeted that the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Please avoid the area,” police tweeted.

No other details, including whether police are looking for anyone in connection to the shooting, have been released.

