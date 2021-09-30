Minneapolis Police Department asks Florida public for help catching murder suspect

Kevin Lamarr Mason, 26, is wanted for the shooting and murder of an adult male in the parking lot of Shiloh Temple on 1201 West Broadway Avenue North, Minneapolis, on June 11, the press release said.

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking the Florida public for help in locating a homicide suspect, according to a press release.

Kevin Lamarr Mason, 26, is wanted for the shooting and murder of an adult male in the parking lot of Shiloh Temple on 1201 West Broadway Avenue North, Minneapolis, on June 11, the press release said. Police said in the statement they believe he may be in Miami or Boynton Beach.

Mason has been charged with two felonies — second degree murder and possession of a firearm, according to the press release.

He is described in the press release as a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a cross tattoo under his left eye and the word “SUB” tattooed in big letters across his chest. The statement also said he has distinctive tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to submit their information electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.