Orlando Tin & Taco location reopens after labor shortage forced closure

Tin & Taco on Edgewater Drive in Orlando is closed temporarily due to staffing issues, according to a sign posted on its door

ORLANDO, Fla. – The College Park location of an Orlando-based Tex-Mex chain is back open after being closed for nearly two months due to a shortage of workers.

The Tin & Taco at 2429 Edgewater Drive reopened on Monday. The company announced the reopening on social media.

“Oh hello Instagram! Happy National Taco Day! @tinandtaco Our College Park location is back in action Monday-Sunday 11am-10pm,” the post reads.

The business had been closed since at least August.

“Due to staffing issues we will be temporarily closed at this location. Please, join us at one of our other 6 locations,” a sign on the door read during the closure.

Sign posted on the door of the College Park location of Tin & Taco (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Staffing issues have plagued restaurants around the country and throughout Central Florida. The shortages have forced some businesses to offer more money to workers or hiring bonuses. Other restaurants have adjusted their hours of operation or temporarily closed to make up for their lack of workers

The College Park location opened up in October 2019, according to the company’s website, and was the third Tin & Taco to open since the company was established in 2017. The restaurant was founded by Rob Bair, who also founded Gringos Locos in 2009.

