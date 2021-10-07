Fire victim flown to hospital after Brevard County home burns

A home caught fire in the 6600 block of Cecil Road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Port St. John Thursday.

Crews with Brevard County Fire Rescue said a home in the 6600 block of Cecil Road caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters did not give any information on the fire victim’s identity. It is not clear whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.