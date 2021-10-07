Cloudy icon
Fire victim flown to hospital after Brevard County home burns

Victim taken to a trauma center, firefighters say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Brevard County
A home caught fire in the 6600 block of Cecil Road.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Port St. John Thursday.

Crews with Brevard County Fire Rescue said a home in the 6600 block of Cecil Road caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters did not give any information on the fire victim’s identity. It is not clear whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

