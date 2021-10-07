Florida 6-year-old shot, killed; gun belonged to parents, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl found shot Thursday morning at a Northside home died at the hospital, Jacksonville police said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. JD Stronko said police were called to a home on Linda Drive just before 7 a.m. because of reports that a person had been shot. They found the girl with a gunshot wound and she was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

Investigators are speaking to family members and trying to gather more information. For now, her death is being investigated by the JSO Homicide Unit as an undetermined death, Stronko said.

It’s unclear how she was shot, but it appears the gun that shot her belonged to her parent, he said.

Stronko said the child’s mother and two other children were home at the time of the shooting. The other children’s ages were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.