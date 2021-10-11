Man accused of stabbing wife in DeLand motel room

DeLAND, Fla. – A man stabbed and critically injured his wife Sunday in a DeLand motel room, deputies said.

The stabbing happened around 4:10 p.m. at the Budget Inn at 2801 E. New York Ave.

[TRENDING: Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue | Oviedo High football coach dies after battle with cancer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a 48-year-old woman suffering from as many as six wounds consistent with being stabbed or cut.

Ad

The victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to deputies.

The woman’s husband, Alexander Fuentes, 58, of DeLand, told detectives that he stabbed his wife in self-defense after she started hitting him, sheriff’s officials said. Fuentes did not have any visible injuries, however, according to deputies.

[WARNING: Graphic language in 911 call below]

According to a charging affidavit, a steak knife with what appeared to be blood on it was found in the room.

When questioned, Fuentes said numerous times that he “lost it” and stabbed her in self-defense, the affidavit stated. Deputies said they could smell alcohol on Fuentes, but he denied that he had been drinking.

Fuentes told authorities that he and his wife have been married for 34 years.

Fuentes was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Ad

He was being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.