Blue-green algae bloom detected in Lake Emerald

Blue-green algae blooms popping up across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has issued a health caution for Lake Emerald after a water sample was taken on Monday.

This is the fifth algal bloom detection at the lake with previous sightings on Sept. 30, Sept. 15, Aug. 23 and July 21, and it’s one of 217 blooms within the past 30 days.

Visitors of the lake are being asked to:

Not drink, swim or boat in water that has a visible bloom

Avoid getting lake water in eyes, nose or mouth

Keep pets away from the lake

Florida Health said the bacteria found in the algae is common in Florida’s freshwater environments, and increases in blooms are seen in the summer and fall.

Any questions or concerns about algae blooms can be directed to the Orange County Algal Bloom Information Line at 407-723-5216.