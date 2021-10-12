Video shows wild chase through Flagler County after deputies spot stolen truck

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested in Flagler County after investigators said the pair stole a truck from Jacksonville, then led deputies on a dangerous chase.

Shane Hendricks and Tammy Pecor were arrested Monday in Flagler County, deputies said.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told to be on the lookout for a stolen white Ford F-250 traveling on State Road 100.

The truck was spotted and a deputy attempted to stop the pick-up but the driver took off, records show.

Deputies managed to flatten the truck’s tires, but the driver kept going, according to a news release. The driver, Hendricks, started throwing tools out the truck at pursuing deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Eventually, Hendricks climbed into the bed of the truck as it was still going down State Road 11 and Pecor got behind the wheel, deputies said. From the bed, Hendricks continued throwing tools and other items at deputies, including a sledgehammer and a toolbox, records show.

The truck eventually came to a stop, deputies said, and Hendricks and Pecor were arrested. Investigators said they found a gun and drugs inside the truck.

Hendricks faces charges of violation of probation, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers with lights and sirens on, multiple counts of throwing a deadly missile at vehicles, petit theft, multiple counts of reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, multiple counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, driving while license is suspended with knowledge and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Pecor faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, multiple counts of throwing a deadly missile at vehicles, multiple counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, petit theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended, and reckless driving.

See the dash camera video from the chase in the media player below: