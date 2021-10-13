Florida Kids and Family Expo to offer COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots next month

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The sixth annual Florida Kids and Family Expo will be providing flu shots, booster shots and COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 in November, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The event from Nov. 13-14 will not only include vaccines but also over 150 interactive exhibitions, a butterfly garden, a petting zoo, character meet and greets and more.

The event is pending approval by the FDA of the vaccine for children younger than 12 years old. Pfizer officially asked the U.S. government to authorize the vaccine for the younger age group. If it gets FDA emergency use authorization and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts say some children 5-11 could be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

The expo will be hosted at the Orange County Convention Center in Hall C. Doors will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Tickets can be purchased online at $8 for ages 3 and up, but they’ll be $15 at the event entrance.

For more information, click here.