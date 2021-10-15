Man attacks roommate with hammer, knife in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hit and stabbed multiple times by his roommate who came into his bedroom with a hammer and knife, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was in his room watching TV with his mother when 63-year-old Steven Schneider came into the bedroom and searched through his closet Wednesday night.

Deputies said after the man asked Schneider what he was doing, Schneider “charged at him with a large knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.”

The man was stabbed “numerous times” and hit by the hammer before he was able to run to a neighbor’s house and ask them to call 911, according to officials. Schneider left the house in his car, which was later found by deputies in an empty lot. After a search, authorities were able to find and arrest Schneider.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schneider is facing an attempted murder charge.