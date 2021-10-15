Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man attacks roommate with hammer, knife in Flagler County, deputies say

Steven Schneider arrested for attempted murder

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Crime
Steven Schneider.
Steven Schneider. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hit and stabbed multiple times by his roommate who came into his bedroom with a hammer and knife, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was in his room watching TV with his mother when 63-year-old Steven Schneider came into the bedroom and searched through his closet Wednesday night.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said after the man asked Schneider what he was doing, Schneider “charged at him with a large knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.”

The man was stabbed “numerous times” and hit by the hammer before he was able to run to a neighbor’s house and ask them to call 911, according to officials. Schneider left the house in his car, which was later found by deputies in an empty lot. After a search, authorities were able to find and arrest Schneider.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schneider is facing an attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter