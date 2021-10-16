Immerse Orlando festival is safe as COVID-19 cases lower, Mayor Dyer says

ORLANDO, Fla – Immerse Orlando kicked off Friday evening in downtown Orlando.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the event brings together Orlando’s arts community following the pandemic.

“Look how happy everyone is as we get to celebrate the arts again in the City of Orlando,” Dyer said.

Dyer said he expects people to come out and support the event after it was canceled last year.

“We are doing this as safely as we can. We know that COVID doesn’t spread in the outside environment as much as it might in an inside environment. So you can be safe here in Orlando,” Dyer said.

Keion Sauners attended the event Friday evening and said he’s looking forward to seeing the art installations and live performances.

“I got my mask with me just in case I go indoors. So, you know always got to be safe,” Sauners said. “It is good to see things getting back to the way it was. I’ve been trying to get down here for like the last couple years, but just certain things came up and I couldn’t make it, so I’m happy to be here.”

Rebecca King said that she is excited to walk Orange Avenue, taking in all the sights and sounds.

“I do take precautions. I am vaccinated as well, so I’m excited to see what happens,” King said.

Event organizers encourage people to bring a facial covering with them and to social distance when possible.

Immerse Orlando goes until Sunday in downtown Orlando.