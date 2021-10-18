2 teens rushed to hospital after shooting at Pine Hills apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Pine Hills apartment complex on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators responded to the 5400 block of Pine Chase Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said when they got to the scene they saw the two teens who were shot. Investigators did not release the age of the victims, only they are both male. No word on how badly they were hurt.

Investigators said they do not have suspect information at this time.

UCP Charter Elementary, which is 500 feet north of the shooting scene, was on a lockout for about an hour, according to deputies.

The lockout for the school is over.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.