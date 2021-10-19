WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at Jaxport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be held at Jacksonville Port Authority. It has not been announced what the governor will be discussing; however, DeSantis has offered Florida’s ports to help deal with supply chain issues impacting businesses across the country, according to the CBS affiliate in Miami.

DeSantis will be joined by Kevin Thibault, secretary of the Department of Transportation.

The governor made a stop in Central Florida on Monday announcing a $6 million grant for infrastructure improvements to support job growth in Sumter County.