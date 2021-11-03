76º

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing baby

7-month-old Geovane Runk, is believed to be with his father Richard Runk, 35

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

(Left) Geovane Runk, (Right) Richard Runk (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a missing 7-month-old baby.

Geovane Runk was last seen with his father — Richard Runk, 35 — on Wednesday in the 18000 block of E. Highway 40.

Richard Runk has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white tank top and a hoodie. Deputies believe he could be under the influence of illicit substances and believe Geovane Runk may be in danger.

If you have any information on either of their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

