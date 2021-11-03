Space tacos: Astronauts make meal with chile peppers grown at ISS

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a history-making meal at the International Space Station.

Astronauts recently enjoyed a taco dinner made with the first chile peppers grown in space.

NASA says the peppers were planted as part of an experiment in July and were ready for harvesting last week.

The agency says the experiment was one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments ever attempted at the ISS.

Most of the crew’s food is prepackaged, but NASA says with this experiment, it may be possible to grow more fresh food in the future.