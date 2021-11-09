75º

Student now faces gun charge in Oviedo homecoming scare

Teen faces 4 charges

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

OVIEDO, Fla. – An Oviedo High School student now faces four charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, following a gun scare at the school’s homecoming dance over the weekend.

Oviedo police said Tuesday that the student, whose name is not being released, is also facing charges of aggravated assault, improper exhibition of firearm or dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by a minor.

The Oviedo High School homecoming was canceled on Saturday after some students said a classmate brought a gun to the dance. Some students said they thought they heard gunshots, but police said no shots were fired.

Oviedo police said the gun has not been found.

Police said the new charge is the result of the investigation, including witness statements.

Anyone with any more information about the case is asked to call the Oviedo Police Department, at 407-971-5700.

