WATCH LIVE AT 1 p.m.: Osceola County sheriff to hold news briefing on deputy arrested for misconduct

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will discuss the arrest of one of their deputies at a Tuesday news conference.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez will discuss the circumstances surrounding the arrest and termination of the deputy, a release reads.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. in the Osceola Sheriff’s Office media room.

No other details, including the name of the deputy, have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.