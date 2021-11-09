75º

WATCH LIVE AT 1 p.m.: Osceola County sheriff to hold news briefing on deputy arrested for misconduct

Briefing will take place at 1 p.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Osceola County Sheriff's Office image (WKMG 2021)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will discuss the arrest of one of their deputies at a Tuesday news conference.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez will discuss the circumstances surrounding the arrest and termination of the deputy, a release reads.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. in the Osceola Sheriff’s Office media room.

No other details, including the name of the deputy, have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

