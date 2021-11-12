Police search for a missing endangered Titusville man in Pennsylvania

Darren Milazzo, 53, was last seen Thursday.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are looking for a man reported missing and endangered.

Darren Milazzo, 53, was last seen Thursday. He has short brown hair, light skin, is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark T-shirt.

Police are not saying why they think he is in danger.

[TRENDING: Winter, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies, dies during treatment | Disney executives are already making the move to Florida from California | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police believe Milazzo may be traveling in Pennsylvania in a 2010 white Ford Escape near Philadelphia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Titusville Police Dept. at 321-264-7801.