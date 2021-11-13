Marion deputies search for missing, endangered Ocala woman

Norma Jane Bullard, 83, was last seen at home in Ocala Palms on Nov. 11, deputies say.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an endangered 83-year-old woman.

Deputies said Norma Jane Bullard left her home in Ocala Palms on Northwest 53rd Avenue around noon Thursday, driving in an unknown direction after making comments that officials said caused concern for her safety.

Bullard is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blue eyes and gray hair. She is currently driving a beige 2014 four-door Cadillac with Florida plate YJ47F, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information on Bullard’s whereabouts to call 911.