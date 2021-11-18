69º

This whole Publix sub is on sale this week

It’s beginning to taste like Thanksgiving

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tis’ the season for turkey and cranberry and it’s on sale.

Publix has taken two Thanksgiving favorites and made a sub out of them.

The grocery store chain’s turkey and cranberry whole sub is on sale this week. It’s filled with turkey, bacon, smoked gruyere cheese and a zesty splash of cranberry-orange relish, Publix said on its website.

From Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, the whole sub will run you $6.99.

That’s a $1.20 savings.

This might not be your favorite Publix sub, as we know how you all feel about the chicken tender variety, but now might be a good time to give it a try if you haven’t.

