This whole Publix sub is on sale this week

Tis’ the season for turkey and cranberry and it’s on sale.

Publix has taken two Thanksgiving favorites and made a sub out of them.

[TRENDING: Orlando leaders see promise in new ideas for Fashion Square Mall | Fill up on holiday cheer at 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays | Become a News 6 Insider]

The grocery store chain’s turkey and cranberry whole sub is on sale this week. It’s filled with turkey, bacon, smoked gruyere cheese and a zesty splash of cranberry-orange relish, Publix said on its website.

Ad

From Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, the whole sub will run you $6.99.

That’s a $1.20 savings.

This might not be your favorite Publix sub, as we know how you all feel about the chicken tender variety, but now might be a good time to give it a try if you haven’t.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: