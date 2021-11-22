1 man killed, 1 child hospitalized after shooting in Orlando

A 25-year-old man died and a 7-year old was hospitalized following a shooting in the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road on Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The 7-year-old is in stable condition after being grazed in the foot, police said.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be made when more information becomes available.