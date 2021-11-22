NASA to discuss asteroid redirection test mission

NASA officials will discuss an upcoming test mission where the space agency will attempt to redirect an asteroid by crashing a rocket into it.

The press conference will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and the mission is set for 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

This will be the agency’s first planetary defense test mission, according to NASA.

Officials said the goal of the mission is to determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change the asteroid’s course.

The target for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, is not a threat to Earth because it does not pass close to our planet, according to NASA.

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket will take place from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

NASA said the target is the Didymos binary asteroid system where a small moon, Dimorphos, orbits the larger body, Didymos.

NASA said DART will intercept the smaller moonlet asteroid between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, 2022 with the plans to impact Dimorphous to change its orbit around Didymos.