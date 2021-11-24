Coldest night of the season to hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest night of the season so far is upon us in Central Florida.

A big ridge of high pressure has pushed the cold front all the way to the Bahamas and taken clouds out of the forecast. It has also pushed cooler air into Florida.

Central Florida made it to a high of 67 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Orlando.

[TRENDING: Cancer specialists in Florida see dramatic results with new clinical trial | Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

That cool afternoon is setting us up for a chilly night on Tuesday.

The overnight low in Orlando is set to drop to 49 degrees before sunrise Wednesday. The low in Ocala will dip to 39 degrees.

While this will be the coldest night in months, and about eight degrees below normal, it is nowhere near-record cold.

The record cold reading for Nov. 23 into the morning of Nov. 24 is 31 degrees from back in 1970. That is 18 degrees colder than Central Florida will be on Tuesday night.

The turnaround for a warmup begins Wednesday. The change in the wind will bring in a few clouds, and warmer temperatures.

The high on Wednesday will be 70 degrees. The day will begin very cold but will end up at least three degrees warmer than what Central Florida had on Tuesday.

For Thanksgiving Thursday, look for more sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees.

There is no mention of rain in the seven-day outlook.