Orlando police investigate 2 shootings that injured 4

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are investigating two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other and injured four people Sunday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Crooms Avenue at 3:18 p.m. where they found three people with gunshot wounds, the department said.

[TRENDING: Here’s the latest from the World Health Organization on new COVID-19 variant omicron | Sentencing phase for Markeith Loyd’s murder trial starts Monday | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officers were then dispatched to the 4200 block of Gaither Street at 3:23 p.m. — less than a mile away from the first scene — where they found one person shot, according to police.

Officials said the four victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.