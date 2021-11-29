Teen shot in Bithlo, Orange Sheriff’s Office searching for whoever pulled trigger

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious shooting that happened in the eastern part of the county Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said a teenager was walking in the area of East Colonial Drive and North County Road 13 in Bithlo when someone pulled up to the teen and began shooting at him. The teen told deputies he did not know who it was.

The victim was able to transport himself to a nearby hospital for treatment, records show. It’s not clear what his injuries are.

If you have any information on the shooting or the suspect, you’re asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.