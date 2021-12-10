Man accused of stealing vehicles, scrapping them, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man is accused of stealing at least two vehicles, claiming they were abandoned, and scrapping them, according to Melbourne police.

Police arrested Ronald Trythall, 30, on Thursday.

Officers said their investigation began on Nov. 28 when a man and his stepson were told to go check on the stepson’s car, a maroon Buick LeSabre, after the stepson’s mother received a phone call from someone named Ron — later identified as Trythall — asking about the vehicle.

The car was receiving repairs at IR Auto Repairs, 1296 Sarno Road, but was temporarily being stored in a nearby lot, records show. The father and stepson arrived at the car’s location to see it in the process of being towed, police said. The pair noted that another car, a PT Cruiser, was already loaded onto the tow truck, according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators said Trythall was there with a tow driver claiming the vehicles had been abandoned and had been in their current location for two years.

Ad

[TRENDING: Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute, police say | Man wins $1 million from scratch-off game at Wawa in Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The father told police that he was able to convince Trythall and the tow truck driver that the LeSabre was not abandoned; however, the pair did leave with the PT cruiser.

Investigators said Trythall attempted to take the LeSabre again the next day, this time with a different tow truck driver. The father said he was called this time by the owner of IR Auto Repairs, records show. Police said Trythall was also attempting to have a red Nissan Maxima towed this time as well, but when confronted by the father and the owner of the repair shop, the tow truck driver became hesitant to complete the job.

Ad

During the confrontation, the father explained again he owned the Buick and red Ford Ranger that was also on the property, according to police. Investigators said that Trythall then informed the father that he had also looked into the pickup and explained that it was missing its catalytic converter, which was news to the truck’s owner. The man asked Trythall why he was looking at the Ford Ranger, records show. Trythall claimed the truck had been there for a year and a half, but the owner told police he had only owned the vehicle for a year.

Eventually, Trythall took off on a bicycle, records show. Police said they questioned the tow truck driver who stated that Trythall had told him he was representing the property owner claiming that he had been asked to remove the vehicles. Investigators said the tow truck driver told them Trythall also showed him a catalytic converter that he wished to scrap that had been removed from the red Nissan Maxima. The tow truck driver said he ultimately did not take either vehicle or the catalytic converter, according to the arrest affidavit.

Ad

When questioned, police said Trythall told them he scrapped abandoned cars for a living. Trythall claimed the vehicles had been tagged by the city as abandoned; however, police said the city no longer tagged vehicles in that way.

Trythall said he tried to contact the owners of the vehicles he had towed but was unsuccessful. However, investigators said he could not supply evidence that he tried to contact the vehicle owners or information showing that he had permission to scrap the vehicles.

Ultimately, Trythall was hit with three counts of vehicle theft, two counts of grand theft, four counts of dealing in stolen property and three counts of false verification of ownership.