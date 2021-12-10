Melbourne man attacks neighbor with hammer, report shows

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne woman was left bleeding profusely on Thursday after being attacked by her neighbor with a hammer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stacey Burgin, 53, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and armed burglary, officers said.

An affidavit shows Burgin showed up to his neighbor’s home, pounding on the door before the victim told him to leave.

Shortly after, thinking Burgin was gone, the victim opened the door to leave the apartment when the suspect entered the home, armed with a metal hammer, investigators said.

The affidavit adds he entered the home and proceeded to strike the victim two to three times with the weapon.

Police said upon booking Burgin, he said he believed the victim falsely reported to officers that “his veteran Lyft driver dropped him off at home earlier with an open container of alcoholic beverage,” thus making his actions against her in their “neighborly feud ... right.”

Burgin is currently booked in Brevard County jail.