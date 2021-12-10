‘Operation Santa Paws:’ Lake County residents can get adopted pets delivered by elf for holidays

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Animal Shelter is getting ready to spread holiday cheer with pet adoptions.

During “Operation Santa Paws,” interested residents can adopt an eligible dog or cat from Dec. 20-23, according to shelter officials.

A free jolly elf delivery service is even offered for those wanting their winter furballs delivered to their Lake County home on Christmas Eve, a news release reads.

[TRENDING: Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute, police say | Man wins $1 million from scratch-off game at Wawa in Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

While the elf delivery service comes at no extra fee, officials said space is limited.

The shelter is also offering “pawtificates”—gift certificates for pet adoptions—listed at $10 for two cats and $20 for a dog. These gifts do not expire and include “vaccinations, microchip, personalized identification card, spay or neuter procedures, and a lifetime of love,” the release continues.

“Our hope through these promotions is to find ‘furever homes’ for our homeless pets this holiday season,” Whitney Boylston, the shelter’s director, said in a news release. “We would love for all of our pets to have a home for the holidays.”