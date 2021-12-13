Apple on verge of becoming first $3 trillion company

Apple is on the verge of breaking a valuation record for a publicly traded company -- $3 trillion.
Before the opening bell Monday, the company Steve Jobs founded was trading at $181.75.
If those shares go up to $1.10, Apple will become the first public company in the triple trillion club, a massive achievement for a company that only passed $2 trillion last year and $1 trillion in 2018.
Apple shares have risen 35% this year due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.
The company made $83 billion last year to help bring its famously huge cash reserve up to $191 billion.
For context. Microsoft is worth about $2.6 billion, Google owner Alphabet Inc. stands at $2 trillion and Amazon checks in at $1.7 trillion.