Driver survives after car plunges off top of Florida parking garage

Tavares police investigate 80-foot fall, ‘intent of accident’

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

TAVARES, Fla. – A driver survived after his car plunged off the top level of an eight-story parking garage in downtown Tavares and landed on its roof.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Tavares police said the driver fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police posted photos of the crash on Facebook, saying the “intent of the accident is under investigation.”

