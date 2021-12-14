Man, woman shot in neighborhood near Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A man described by authorities as a suspect and a woman were shot late Monday in a neighborhood near Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Clarcona Road near 18th Street.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the area after shots rang out.

A short time later, the woman was located at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. The man, shot more than once, was also found at a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No other details about the double shooting have been released.

