Marion County Sunday school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 2 children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunday school teacher at a Marion County church was arrested Wednesday after being accused of engaging in sexual activity with two students who were under 12 at the time.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested David Saint Louis, 27, after investigating a report that arose from his time as a teacher at a small Marion Oaks area church.

One victim said Saint Louis molested them on several occasions during Sunday school in 2013.

The detective then learned of another victim, who said Saint Louis sexually battered and molested them several times between 2015 and 2017, both at the church and at home.

The sheriff’s office said church members had confronted Saint Louis about some of the allegations. According to investigators, Saint Louis admitted to it to the church members and left the church.

The name of the church is not being released by the sheriff’s office because it’s small, and investigators are worried about protecting the identities of the victims.

Saint Louis was arrested on Wednesday after an interview with the sheriff’s office.

He was also previously arrested in 2020, facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be other victims in the case. They’re asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 352-368-3568.