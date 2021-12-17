Central Florida police deter gift thieves with ‘burglar boxes’

Some police departments in Central Florida are rolling out “burglar boxes” — which are often just redecorated recycling dumpsters — as a way to discard of gift wrap and product packaging without letting potential thieves see it first.

Mount Dora Police Chief Bret Meade explained why his department brought the service back for another year.

“After you go shopping, unfortunately, some bad apples are doing their own shopping at our residents’ expense,” Meade said. “When they drive through a neighborhood on garbage day, all they need to do is look for the expensive electronic boxes put out to find a tempting opportunity to do bad.”

According to a news release from the Bunnell Police Department, leaving product packing outdoors “could be telling any ‘Grinches’ the very item they are shopping for is inside your home.”

Here’s a list of the “burglar boxes” we’ve been made aware of so far:

Flagler County:

Bunnell- Located on South Pine Street among parking spaces behind the Coquina City Hall at 200 S Church St.

Open from Dec. 7, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022.

Lake County:

Mount Dora- Located downtown on 7th Avenue and Donnelly Street next to the old post office.

Open from Dec. 23-30, 2021.

News 6 will update this story with the locations of more “burglar boxes.”