Titusville police still searching for missing 57-year-old man

The search continues for 57-year-old Earl Blewett, who was last seen last around 9:30 p.m. Saturday while running in the Ancient Oaks 100 Mile Endurance Run.

The race organizer said Blewett flew in town alone from Tulsa, Oklahoma just for the race here on and was supposed to return home the next day.

Rescue crews have been using helicopters, drones and even more equipment, but as of now, there’s still been no sign of him.

Mike Melton/Race Director

7:19-25

“A lot of effort has been going into trying to find him and we still don’t know where he is and it’s really heartbreaking,” said Mike Melton, the race director. “I’m devastated.”

Volunteer runners are even joining police in the search.

“We started sending volunteers runners out on the course which is a 3.46 loop in the park,” Melton said. “It’s heavily wooded and it’s a lot of under brush in places.”

Melton said he’s trying his best to be optimistic that Blewett will be found soon.

Ad

He said he’s known Blewett for more than 15 years from racing. The race started at 7 a.m. Saturday and ended at 3 p.m. Sunday. There are 29 loops that must be completed within 32 hours.

“He passed the start finish area at 9:35 and did not ever pass that first checkpoint or any of the others after that,” Melton said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Blewett, call Titusville police right away.